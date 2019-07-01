Kaley Cuoco to Star in Warner Streaming Drama From Greg Berlanti as Part of Big New Deal

The 'Big Bang Theory' grad has also signed a new pod deal with Warner Bros. TV Group that includes a talent holding pact for her future acting services.

With The Big Bang Theory officially wrapped, star Kaley Cuoco has opted to remain in business with producers Warner Bros. Television Group and has signed a massive new deal with the company.

Under the pact, Cuoco has signed a new pod deal and will turn her attention from scripted comedy to drama and will star in WarnerMedia streaming thriller The Flight Attendant, which is based on the book her Yes Norman banner optioned in 2017. Cuoco's company will exec produce the series alongside prolific producer Greg Berlanti. The new agreement also includes a talent holding deal for Cuoco's future acting services in a sign of just how competitive the demand for established talent has become in the Peak TV era.

Financial terms of the exclusive deal were not immediately available but it is likely considered a sizable deal given Cuoco was making north of $1 million per episode when Big Bang Theory wrapped its run in May.

The pact extends Cuoco's relationship with the studio that she has called home for the past 12 years. She next will lead the voice cast and executive produce Harley Quinn, the adult-focused animated series from Warner Bros. Animation that is expected to debut in 2020.

"I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship. They’re stuck with me now!" Cuoco said.

The Flight Attendant is based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian. The best-seller revolves around Cassandra Bowden, a binge-drinking flight attendant prone to blackouts who wakes up one morning next to a dead body and begins to lie as she looks to fill in the blanks from the fateful night in Dubai. Cuoco will star and exec produce alongside Berlanti and his Warners-based Berlanti Productions topper Sarah Schechter. Steve Yockey (Supernatural) will adapt the novel. Cuoco's Yes Norman topper Suzanne McCormack will co-exec produce.

The thriller is but one of multiple projects Cuoco has in development at Warners. The actress and producer has also optioned Sick Girl, a psychological thriller based on the debut novel from Rachel Hargrove. Yes Norman, led by vp McCormack, will continue to develop projects for broadcast, cable, streaming and digital platforms across all of Warners' TV divisions. The company previously signed a pod deal back in 2017. Many of the Big Bang Theory stars received producing pacts as part of their record-setting talent deals to remain on the CBS comedy that ended as TV's longest-running multicam.

Cuoco is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, SDB Partners and Hansen Jacobson.

The Flight Attendant is the latest series earmarked for WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service. The platform, set to launch in beta in the fourth quarter of the year. It joins Paul Feig's comedic anthology Love Lifestarring Anna Kendrick; Ansel Egort drama Tokyo Vice,Dune: The Sisterhood,half-hour comedy Made for Love(half-hour comedy) andlimited series Station Eleven.

The thriller is also Berlanti's first show for WarnerMedia's streaming service and brings the busy producer's TV record back up to 18 scripted series after CBS canceled The Red Line. Those series air across six platforms, including four of five broadcast networks. He now has streaming shows on Netflix (You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Warners-backed DC Universe (Titans, Doom Patrol, Stargirl).