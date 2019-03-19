Kamala Harris Talks Presidential Race: "I Fully Intend to Win"

Unfazed by other high-profile senators running in the election, Harris revealed that she welcomes everyone to run, including former Vice President Joe Biden who has yet to announce a presidential run.

California Sen. Kamala Harris stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night to discuss her 2020 presidential campaign.

"I'm enjoying it," Harris was quick to mention of her campaign run, as she confidently assured to Kimmel: "I fully intend to win."

While she enjoys visiting various locations to further promote her campaign, Harris explained that she finds the most pleasure in visiting places where she can "listen more" than she talks, "and where I am validating or verifying or being set straight as to what the priorities of people are."

Asked by the host whether she's nervous about the potential of other people prying into her personal life and that of her children, Harris was transparent with her answer. "We've had a couple of talks about that," she said. "We all know that nobody is perfect, I said that in my opening speech when I announced my candidacy in my hometown of Oakland, California, in front of 22,000 people. I am not perfect, my kids are not perfect, my husband is not perfect, and I don't think that the American people want perfect. What they want is a leader who is going to put their interest above self-interest and speak [the] truth."

Despite other high-profile senators such as Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York also running in the upcoming election, Harris is unfazed by the competition. In fact, Harris revealed that she welcomes everyone to run, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to announce a presidential run.

"The more the merrier," Harris said of the potential of a Biden campaign. "It is good to have a robust competition to get the point of determining who will be a nominee for the party."

As for whether Sanders and Biden's age could negatively affect their campaigns, Harris has a differed opinion. "I think age is more than a chronological fact. I think it is a state of mind." She also said that what should be important is that they "have a vision for the future."

With a long road ahead in her campaign, Harris told Kimmel that her background in leadership sets her apart from other candidates: "I have a background of having been a leader. I think the voters will decide who will be next commander and chief based on experience. I have led at local, state and national level. People are going to want and look to someone who will be a fighter for the people."

"They're going to want someone to prosecute the case against this administration and this president," she added, further explaining that she's "supportive" or Robert Mueller's investigation.

To acquire more supporters and up her campaign, Kimmel advised Harris that Star Wars star Mark Hamill (who was also a guest during Tuesday night's show) would make a perfect running mate as their campaign slogan could be "Harris & Hamill: A New Hope." "Who needs a space force when you have an actual force?" Kimmel asked.

Harris has garnered attention and made noteworthy strides since announcing her run for the presidency. The presidential candidate drew a bigger-than-usual audience for her first town hall appearance in January, with 1.95 million in attendance, making it the largest for a single-candidate town hall in CNN history. Harris has also been the candidate with the top industry donors since her Senate campaign.