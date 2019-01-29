Kamala Harris Town Hall Draws Record Ratings for CNN

The presidential hopeful snags the biggest audience for a single-candidate town hall in the news network's history.

California Sen. Kamala Harris drew a bigger-than-usual audience to CNN Monday night for her first town hall appearance as a presidential candidate.

The hourlong program, featuring Harris answering questions from a studio audience, drew nearly 2 million viewers — 75 percent above CNN's four-week average in the 10 o'clock hour. The news channel says the audience of 1.95 million was the largest for a single-candidate town hall in CNN history.

Harris' appearance, a week after she announced she'll run for president in the 2020 Democratic primary, also carried CNN to the top spot in the key news demographic of adults 25-54. The town hall averaged 712,000 viewers in the demo, well ahead of its cable-news competition on MSNBC (404,000) and Fox News (395,000). CNN also led primetime and the total day in the 25-54 demo thanks in part to the town hall.

MSNBC's Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell (2.35 million) and Fox News' The Ingraham Angle (2.26 million) did outdraw Harris overall.

Lead-out CNN Tonight With Don Lemon also got a bump, leading the 25-54 demo with 422,000 viewers and averaging 1.22 million overall, a 29 percent improvement over the previous week's average.

The town hall also drew a much larger audience of younger viewers to CNN than usual. It averaged 186,000 adults under 35, more than three times CNN's four-week average of 50,000 in the hour.

Harris' appearance also drove a big day for CNN's digital platforms. The network says it ranked third among all town hall days in stats including pageviews, unique visitors and video starts.