Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano Talk "Emotional" Return to 'Project Runway'

"She sent us the biggest flowers ever," Siriano said of Heidi Klum sending her congratulations during his Thursday appearance on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano are aware things will be different for Project Runway fans as the fashion competition series returns to its original home of the Bravo TV network but the pair assures the change is just as "emotional" for them during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! Thursday night.

"It's very emotional," Kloss told host Andy Cohen as they discussed the series' 17th season premiere. "This show was Heidi [Klum] and Tim [Gunn]'s baby."

The two, who will join Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell and original judge Nina Garcia on the revamped series, reflected on their memories and history with the show, explaining how surreal it feels to now be a part of the series' new direction.

"It was a very full circle moment," Kloss said, as she explained that she used to watch the show on the couch with her sisters. "I was 11 years old. I had no idea that I would live in New York and all these years later."

Meanwhile, Siriano — who won the competition in 2004 — said he was 21 years old when he competed, but revealed that he doesn't keep in touch with anyone from his season. "I'm busy," he said.

Despite the series being once helmed by Klum and Gunn, Kloss and Siriano said that they received flowers from Klum congratulating them on their roles and were given advice ahead of filming.

"She sent us the biggest flowers ever," Siriano said, also sharing that the advice they received was simply to "be authentic." "I think people notice when you're not." He also explained that Klum found the show's new direction as an exciting change.

"This show has such a legacy so it was an honor," Kloss said of replacing Klum as host.

Throughout their appearance on Cohen, Kloss and Siriano also reflected on their careers, with Siriano discussing Pose star Billy Porter's Oscars tux gown. "We made it in a week. We didn’t have a fitting and it turned into what it turned into," he said.

Project Runway returned to Bravo Thursday after previously airing on Lifetime in 2009. After shucking off its ties to the now-tarnished Weinstein Company, the series has returned to where it all began with original producer Magical Elves.

The show is set to have a noticeable diversity in the contestants and cast that didn’t exist before, with this season introducing the first transgender model featured on the show.