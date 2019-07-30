Kate Mara, Nick Robinson to Topline 'A Teacher' Limited Series at FX

Hannah Fidell will adapt her feature film of the same name as an 10-episode drama for the basic cable network.

A year after it was put in development, FX is moving forward with its limited series remake of Hannah Fidell's feature film A Teacher.

Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) and Kata Mara (Pose, House of Cards) will topline the drama, which has officially received a 10-episode order.

A Teacher explores the story behind the mugshot of a female high school teacher who is caught in an affair with her male student and reveals the complexities and consequences of the illegal relationships. Mara stars as Clarie, a popular young teacher at a suburban Texas high school, while Robinson is Eric, an all-American high school senior.

Fidell (The Long Dumb Road) will write and direct the series and exec produce alongside Michael Costigan (Brokeback Mountain) and Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman (Ozark), Danny Brocklehurst and Mara.

"Hannah Fidell is an exceptional filmmaker we have long admired for her intuitive ability to bring complex stories to life with depth and grace," said newly installed FX president of originals Gina Balian. “We are thrilled to partner with Hannah, Kate Mara, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman and Danny Brocklehurst to adapt A Teacher into a limited series for FX, with Kate leading an extraordinary cast along with Nick Robinson.”

A Teacher brings Mara back to FX following her recurring role on season one of Emmy-nominated drama series Pose. The series is produced by FX Productions. Mara takes on the role Lindsay Burdge played in the feature, while Robinson takes over for Will Brittain. The drama landed at FX after it was put in development at HBO back in 2014.

The indie film bowed at Sundance in 2013 and opened in limited release later that year.

"Working with FX — truly the home of all my favorite shows — on A Teacher is a dream come true,” said Fidell. “I couldn't ask for a more perfect partner who, from day one, has understood and embraced the inherenent complexities and nuance required for such subject matter.”



A Teacher joins a roster of originals at FX that also includes Mrs. America, Taboo, Legion, Snowfall, Pose, Mayans, Y: The Last Man, Shogun, American Horror Story, Atlanta, Baskets, Better Things, What We Do in the Shadows, Breeders, Mr Inbetween and Devs, among others.

Mara is repped by WME, Mosaic and Sloane Offer; Robinson (Kings of Summer, Jurassic World) is with UTA, Management 360 and Fred Tocvzek.

Here's the film's trailer: