Kate McKinnon Reprises her Ruth Bader Ginsburg Impression in 'SNL' Remote Episode

The sketch provided a guide to exercising while working from home, a routine that involves lifting batteries.

Castmember Kate McKinnon managed to reprise her ongoing Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression in Saturday's experimental remote episode Saturday Night Live At Home, albeit without the usual hair and makeup.

As Ginsburg, she hosted "RBG’s Workout Corner," a guide to working out from home while in quarantine.

"Social distancing is important; take it from me, I’ve been social distancing from Justice Alito since 2003," she said. "And that’s a Ginsburn." During the pre-recorded sketch, McKinnon performed a lot of her signature weird dance moves.

"That’s my trainer," she said about her cat. "If I mess up, he eats me."

She also lifted batteries — part of the home workout — and shared her diet of half a chickpea. She added that she was going to do some "mental gymnastics" to figure out why the pandemic response team got cut in 2018.