Kate McKinnon to Star in TV Series Based on Podcast 'Joe Exotic'

The Wondery series is the fourth podcast adaptation in the works from Universal Content Productions.

Universal Content Productions continues to turn to the podcast space for its next TV series.

The studio is teaming with Wondery to adapt podcast Joe Exotic for television and has tapped Saturday Night Live Emmy winner Kate McKinnon to star. A network is not yet attached.

Joe Exotic revolves around what happens when big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin (McKinnon) learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose her hypocrisy. The results prove deadly.

In addition to starring, McKinnon will also exec produce Joe Exotic alongside Wondery's Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy. A writer for the potential series has not yet been determined as the project is in the early stages of development.

This would be the fourth podcast UCP has adapted for television, joining Amazon's Homecoming, Bravo-turned-USA Network's Dirty John and Peacock's Dr. Death. Wondery, the largest independent podcast publisher, is behind Dirty John, Dr. Death and several others. Seven of its podcasts have been adapted for TV, including the three for UCP.

This is McKinnon's second TV project outside of Saturday Night Live. She's also attached to star as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu limited series The Dropout, which is based on the ABC News podcast of the same name. She'll also exec produce that series, which hails from Fox Searchlight's year-old TV division.

McKinnon is repped by UTA, Artists First and Hansen Jacobson.



