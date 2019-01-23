Kate Winslet Returns to HBO for Limited Series

The Oscar and Emmy winner will star in 'Mare of Easttown,' her first TV project since 2011's 'Mildred Pierce,' also at HBO.

Kate Winslet will star in a limited series for HBO, reteaming with the premium cabler eight years after she won an Emmy for Mildred Pierce.

The Oscar-winning actress will executive produce and star in Mare of Easttown, a limited series in which she will play a detective in a small Pennsylvania town. The character investigates a murder case while her personal life is in shambles.

Creator Brad Ingelsby (Run All Night, American Woman) is writing every episode and will serve as showrunner, and Gavin O'Connor (The Accountant) will direct the entire project. Ingelsby and O'Connor previously collaborated on the feature Torrance, starring Ben Affleck.

Mare of Easttown is the latest in a line of limited series projects to draw high-level talent to HBO. Big Little Lies will air its second season in 2019, with Meryl Streep joining Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley; Sharp Objects has earned a number of guild award nominations and Golden Globe and SAG Award nods for Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson (who won at the Globes). Kidman will star opposite Hugh Grant in the upcoming The Undoing. Matthew Rhys will play the title character in the long-gestating Perry Mason.

Along with Winslet, Ingelsby and O'Connor, Gordon Gray (through Mayhem Pictures) and Paul Lee and Mark Roybal of Wiip will executive produce. Mare of Easttown is a co-production of HBO and wiip.

Winslet is repped by CAA and United Agents in the U.K. Ingelsby is repped by CAA and Energy Entertainment. O'Connor is repped by WME.