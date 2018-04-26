Katee Sackhoff to Play Astronaut in Netflix Straight-to-Series Drama 'Another Life'

The 'Battlestar Galactica' favorite is returning to the sci-fi genre after Western 'Longmire.'

Katee Sackhoff is returning to space (and Netflix).

The Battlestar Galactica alum has been tapped to star in space drama Another Life, which has been ordered straight-to-series at Netflix.

The 10-episode drama revolves around astronaut Niko Breckenridge (Sackhoff), who leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.

The drama hails from Halfire Entertainment, marking the company's second series at Netflix following Alias Grace. Aaron Martin (Saving Hope, Degrassi: The Next Generation) created the series and serves as showrunner. Halfire's Noreen Halpern (Rookie Blue, Alias Grace, Haven) will also exec produce the series.

Another Life marks Sackhoff's return to the sci-fi genre following her breakout role on Syfy's Battlestar Galactica on which she played fan-favorite Starbuck for four seasons. Another Life also serves as Sackhoff's return to Netflix, which rescued former A&E Western drama Longmire for its final three seasons.

