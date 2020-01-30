Katharine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian to Lead Netflix Family Comedy

The duo will star in 'Country Comfort,' about a singer who takes a job as a nanny for a single dad and his five kids.

Katharine McPhee's next TV series will take her to Netflix.

The streamer has handed out a 10-episode order for Country Comfort, a multi-camera family comedy that will star McPhee and Eddie Cibrian. The series comes from writer and executive producer Caryn Lucas (The Nanny, Young & Hungry).

McPhee (Scorpion, Smash) will play Bailey, a down-on-her-luck country singer who takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy (Cibrian) and his five kids. With a never-give-up attitude and plenty of southern charm, she's able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure the family has been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she's been missing in a musically talented family who help her get on the road back to stardom.

Ricardo Hurtado (Netflix's Malibu Rescue), Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico and Griffin McIntyre play Cibrian's children.

The series will be the first for former American Idol runner-up McPhee since CBS' Scorpion ended in 2018. She wrapped a second Broadway run in Waitress in early January. She is repped by WME and MGMT Entertainment.

Cibrian's recent TV credits include ABC's 2018 series Take Two, Fox's Rosewood and a recurring role on Freeform's Baby Daddy. He is repped by Gersh.

Lucas serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kelly Park (Family Reunion, Alexa & Katie) directs.

Country Comfort will join a lineup of Netflix comedies targeted at family viewing that includes Alexa & Katie, Family Reunion, Fuller House, Prince of Peoria and Mr. Iglesias, among others.