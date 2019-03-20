Katherine Heigl to Star in CBS Family Comedy

Katherine Heigl is returning to CBS.

The former star of the network's Doubt has been tapped to topline and exec produce the network's comedy pilot Our House, marking her first series regular role in a half-hour entry.



Our House revolves around a devoted mom (Heigl) and dad (Timeless alum Malcolm Barrett) are committed to raising their children with the love and support the mom never got as a kid, but discover how difficult that is with her insane parents and siblings back in the picture.

Heigl, who most recently signed a one-year deal to join USA Network's Suits, will play the female lead, Bridget, in the multicamera comedy. The character is described as someone who tries her best to be a laid-back, progressive parent like her therapist husband, but often finds herself reverting to the old-school style of her parents. Now that she's moved back into her childhood home, surrounded by her parents and crazy siblings, finding a balance between the wildly different parenting styles is going to be more difficult than she imagined.

Heigl will continue to appear in the ninth and final season of Suits as the show's production schedule does not overlap with broadcast's pilot season filming dates.

The role marks Heigl's comedy series regular debut after the Grey's Anatomy alum started in multiple comedic features including 27 Dresses, Knocked Up and New Year's Eve. Sources say Heigl's deal is one of the larger talent pacts in a pilot season that has been relatively low on big-name stars as many flock to straight-to-series projects on cable and streaming platforms.

Brendan O'Brien (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) penned the script and will exec produce the comedy alongside Nick Stoller and Conor Welsh. The potential series is a co-production between Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios. James Burrows will direct the pilot.

Heigl, who has in the past had a reputation as being difficult on set, is repped by her mother and manager, Nancy Heigl; Zero Gravity Management; and Morris Yorn.

Keep up with the latest broadcast pilot season pickups, castings and series orders with The Hollywood Reporter's annual guide.