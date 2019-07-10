Katherine Heigl to Star in Netflix's 'Firefly Lane'

The 'Suits' star will also be an executive producer of the adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel.

Netflix's adaptation of Firefly Lane has landed one of its two leads in Katherine Heigl.

The Suits and former Grey's Anatomy star will play Tully Hart, one of the two women at the center of the story based on Kristin Hannah's novel. She'll also serve as an executive producer of the 10-episode series.

Heigl's Tully is described as magnetic, ambitious and fiercely loyal — a force of nature. Firefly Lane revolves around Tully and Kate, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart the two women go their separate ways, and it's unclear whether they'll ever be able to reconcile.

Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End, No Tomorrow) is adapting the novel and will serve as showrunner. She executive produces with Heigl, Stephanie Germain and Lee Rose. Hannah is a co-exec producer. Peter O'Fallon (UnReal) will direct and executive produce the first episode.

The final season of Suits, which Heigl joined in 2018, debuts July 17 on USA. She starred in CBS comedy Our House this past pilot season; her post-Grey's Anatomy credits also include Doubt and State of Affairs.

Firefly Lane is Hannah's third novel with an adaptation in production. Her books The Nightingale and The Great Alone are both in production at Sony's TriStar Pictures, with Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones) set to direct The Nightingale.

The series joins a roster of upcoming shows at Netflix that includes (among others) adaptations of Neil Gaiman's Sandman, The Chronicles of Narnia and video game Cuphead, along with Ryan Murphy's The Politician and Hollywood — the latter the first series produced under his massive overall deal at the streamer — YA show I Am Not Okay With This and a coming-of-age comedy from Mindy Kaling.