Kathryn Hahn on Baring All in 'Mrs. Fletcher' Nude Scene

[This story contains spoilers from the second episode of HBO's Mrs. Fletcher.]

HBO's Mrs. Fletcher, Tom Perotta's followup to The Leftovers, stars Kathryn Hahn as the titular character — a new empty nester who finds herself contemplating her position in life now that she's dropped her son off at college. Eve works at a senior center by day, enrolls in a creative writing course at night, and spends the rest of her time discovering new interests — specifically MILF porn.

Eve's late-night browsing habits begin to seep into the rest of her life as she explores her identity, and at the end of Sunday's second episode, she sneaks into the pool at her workplace and dives in stark naked.

"It was so imperative to her at that moment," Hahn told The Hollywood Reporter of the nude scene. "There was such emotional nakedness almost overriding anything else that was happening."

It's a metaphorical and literal leap of faith for the character, who's been the caregiver for so many people in her life for so long, and has finally figured out how to focus on herself for once.

"I think that she had been living a whole life for other people. Her moniker is like a snakeskin that has lost its use that she's still carrying around: She's been divorced 10 years and she's still Mrs. Fletcher. She's just a mom to someone. It's like so many women, you just are for other people, and it's like, what's the underneath? All of a sudden that mom chapter's ending, she's been divorced 10 years, she's working a job that she doesn't really love, it's not really her passion, but then it's been so long that she's forgotten even what was making her heart beat so long ago."

It took bravery for both Hahn and the character to be so vulnerable, but the experience of filming the scene was both comfortable and moving.

"It was really kind of a holy day in that pool, if that makes any sense. Liesl Tommy, who directed that episode, is so incredible and just made it a very beautiful and moving day for all of us. But it was just imperative to what needed to be said, I think, at that moment in the series."

Mrs. Fletcher airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.