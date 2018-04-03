Kathryn Hahn to Star in HBO's Tom Perrotta Comedy 'Mrs. Fletcher'

Nicole Holofcener will direct the pilot, which has received a formal order from the premium cable network.

HBO is looking to The Leftovers author Tom Perrotta for its next comedy hit.

The premium cable network has handed out a formal pilot order to half-hour comedy Mrs. Fletcher, based on Perrotta's book of the same name, with Kathryn Hahn set to take on the title role.

The comedy revolves around an empty-nest mom and her college-student son who embrace their newfound freedom with mixed results. Mrs. Fletcher is described as a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of Internet porn and social media on our most intimate relationships.

Hahn plays Eve Fletcher, a divorced woman who drops her only child off at college and returns home to a very empty nest. Hoping to jump-start her love life, she adopts a sexy new persona and discovers that her world is full of unexpected — and sometimes complicated — erotic possibilities.

Perrotta will pen the script and executive produce the comedy. Nicole Holofcener also will exec produce and direct the pilot. Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer, Big Mouth, Transparent) and Sarah Condon (HBO's Looking, Bored to Death) are also on board to exec produce.

Mrs. Fletcher arrives less than a year after HBO wrapped The Leftovers, based on the Perrotta book of the same name, following its three-season run. Perrotta was credited as a co-creator on the drama alongside Damon Lindelof, who adapted the best-seller. Mrs. Fletcher, published last year, becomes the latest Perrotta title to be adapted for the screen following 1998's Election and 2004's Little Children, among others.

For Holofcener, Mrs. Fletcher marks her latest project at HBO after helming episodes of Togetherness, Enlightened, Bored to Death, Sex and the City and Six Feet Under, among others. On the big screen, she most recently wrote, directed and produced feature The Land of Steady Habits for Netflix.

Hahn earned an Emmy nomination for her role in Amazon's Transparent. Her recent TV credits include Amazon's I Love Dick, Showtime's Happyish and a memorable arc on NBC's Parks and Recreation. On the feature side, she next will be seen in Netflix's Private Life and Bad Moms.

Perrotta is repped by WME and MMQ Lit; Hahn is with Gersh, Lighthouse Management and Media and Schreck Rose; Holofcener is with UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Mrs. Fletcher joins an HBO pilot roster that includes dramas Watchmen and Euphoria. The premium cabler recently went straight to series on eight-episode comedic mini Camping, starring Jennifer Garner. Its comedy roster also includes Veep, Divorce, Barry, Crashing, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure and Silicon Valley.