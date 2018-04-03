Kathy Griffin Debuts Kellyanne Conway Impression on 'The President Show'

Kathy Griffin unveiled her impression of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday night on a special edition of The President Show.

During the Comedy Central show's Make America Great-a-Thon: A President Show Special, Anthony Atamanuik's President Trump introduced Griffin's Conway as an act on the money-raising telethon spoof that would entail Conway defending "the worst people in history."

"She's the cockroach of my administration, please welcome the lone survivor of the Bowling Green massacre," Atamanuik said. Griffin then sashayed onto the stage in a costume resembling Conway's infamous Gucci inauguration coat in red, white and blue and said she had just come from drinking blood to help her stay young.

Previous acts on the episode included a Christian Evangelical contortionist, an establishment Republican congresswoman whose talent was "swallowing everything" Trump said (and a sword) and a steel worker who the president paid to do whatever he wanted.

Griffin's Conway began her act by defending Bernie Madoff: "Did Bernie Madoff's investors go backrupt? Yeah. But I find it interesting that the media used the words 'pyramid scheme.' Frankly, that's anti-Semitic when you consider the terrible suffering of the Jewish people in Egypt at the time of the pharaoh. So this so-called 'bankruptcy' is also a moral one on your part, Wolf." Griffin appeared to assume she was talking to CNN's The Situation Room host Wolf Blitzer (who is often the counselor's verbal sparring partner.)

Of Jeffrey Dahmer, Griffin joked, "Everybody needs food to survive and if you're grocery store is closed, why not try the bus stop?" She said before calling Dahmer a "foodie."

She also quipped that Charles Manson was a "family man" and O.J. Simpson was a "ladykiller." When Trump threw her a curveball and asked that she defend Hilary Clinton, she told him that he offended her morals.

Later, Griffin feuded with Peter Grosz, who plays Vice President Mike Pence on the show, infighting that Atamanuik said he enjoyed. "Have I made you a comfortable being woman who is not your wife?" she asked Grosz at one point. After, Griffin exercised her power in the White House, jokingly asking Atamanuik to "blame some victims" but also attempting to dissuade him from talking to Robert Mueller, the head of the Special Counsel investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 Russian election.

The conceit of the special was to raise money for The President Show's Trump so that he can fund passion projects that Congress won't: the border wall with Mexico, infrastructure, "straight scouts" and "women."

Griffin's impression comes as the comedian is staging her U.S. comeback after she sparked controversy in the fall by appearing in a photo with a fake decapitated Donald Trump. In early March, Griffin announced her first U.S. shows since the incident, which led to widespread criticism, an FBI investigation and Griffin's removal from her usual post as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper.

