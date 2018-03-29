Kathy Griffin to Play Kellyanne Conway on Comedy Central Special

Griffin is stepping back into the spotlight after receiving widespread blowback for a promotional image that showed her holding up the fake, decapitated head of Donald Trump.

Kate McKinnon is about to have some new competition for TV's best Kellyanne Conway impression: Kathy Griffin is set to debut her take on the divisive political pundit in an hourlong Comedy Central special from The President Show next week.

On Thursday Comedy Central announced that Griffin will appear as the counselor to President Trump and progenitor of the term "alternative facts" on Make America Great-a-Thon: A President Show Special, airing on April 3.

The special ostensibly seeks to raise money for The President Show's President Trump (as played by Anthony Atamanuik on the show) to raise money for projects he can't fund, including the border wall with Mexico and a settlement with Stormy Daniels, the show name for Stephanie Clifford, the adult-film actress who is suing Trump to be released of an NDA so she can speak about their alleged affair. Atamanuik's Trump will appear alongside Peter Grosz's rendition of Mike Pence for the telethon.

Griffin has been stepping back into the spotlight since she received widespread blowback for a promotional image that showed her holding up the fake, decapitated head of Donald Trump. Earlier this month Griffin announced her first comedy shows in the U.S. since the controversial image, with the first set for Carnegie Hall in New York.