Keegan-Michael Key, Venus Williams to Head CBS Sports Game Show

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will also be part of 'Game On,' from executive producer James Corden.

CBS and James Corden are teaming up for a sports-based game show.

The network has ordered Game On, a comedic mix of trivia game and physical challenge that's based on British format A League of Their Own (which Corden has hosted for much of its nine-year run). Keegan-Michael Key will host the show, and tennis great Venus Williams and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will serve as "team captains." Comedian Bobby Lee and Late Late Show writer Ian Karmel will be regular panelists.

Corden and his Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston are among the executive producers.

"We are so delighted to be making this show with CBS," said Winston. "We couldn't have found a better host and partner in Keegan, and I can't wait to see Gronk and Venus as we've never seen them before, going head to head in some epic yet ridiculous battles."

Game On will feature two teams of three, captained by Williams and Gronkowski, along with Lee, Karmel and a rotating mix of athletes, comedians and other celebrities. They'll compete in over-the-top physical challenges like seeing who can dunk the most basketballs over a tank of water while harnessed to a bungee cord. They'll also answer sports-adjacent trivia questions like, "Which football player cried longest after winning a championship?"

The show comes from CBS' Eye Productions Inc. and Fulwell 73 with CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company (Red Arrow distributes the A League of Their Own format globally outside the U.S. and Canada). Executive producers are Winston, Corden and Emma Conway for Fulwell 73; David Taylor, Murray Boland and Danielle Lux for CPL Productions; Gronkowski, Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, Henry Penzi and Williams.

CBS hasn't set a premiere date for Game On. It will join an unscripted lineup on the network that includes Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island and the recently ordered Tough As Nails.