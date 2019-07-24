Keenen Ivory Wayans Joins Tracy Morgan-Tiffany Haddish TBS Comedy

The 'In Living Color' creator will serve as showrunner on 'The Last O.G.'

Keenen Ivory Wayans is returning to television.

The In Living Color creator has boarded TBS' single-camera scripted comedy series The Last O.G. Wayans will serve as showrunner for season three, replacing Saladin Patterson.

All told, Wayans is now the third showrunner on the Tracy Morgan-Tiffany Haddish comedy, with Patterson having replaced John Carcieri for season two. Carcieri — who created the series alongside exec producer Jordan Peele — departed after season one. Wayans will exec produce the series alongside Morgan, Peele, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Joel Zadak and serve as writer and direct four episodes of the comedy.

"I’m thrilled and excited to be working with such a great cast, team of producers and reuniting with Tracy Morgan,” Wayans said. “Together we’re all going to take the show to the next level.”

Morgan and Wayans previously worked together on the 2006 feature Little Man, which was written and directed by the latter. Wayans' credits include White Chicks, the Scary Movie franchise and Hollywood Shuffle.

“We can’t wait to see where Keenen takes this series next,” said Brett Weitz , TBS, TNT and truTV GM. “It’s honestly a dream scenario to work with one of the true trail-blazers of social humor; he’s the perfect fit for The Last O.G."

The Last O.G. was renewed for a third season back in April. TBS said at the time that 25 million viewers had watched or sampled the series on linear, digital, on-demand and mobile platforms.