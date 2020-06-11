Keira Knightley to Star in, Executive Produce Hulu Limited Series

'The Other Typist,' based on a novel of the same title, will be written by 'The L Word' creator Ilene Chaiken.

Keira Knightley is headed to Hulu, where she's attached to star in and executive produce a limited series project.

The Disney-controlled streaming service is developing a drama based on Suzanne Rindell's novel The Other Typist. Ilene Chaiken (The L Word, Empire) will adapt the novel and serve as showrunner.

The project comes from Disney's Searchlight Television and 20th Century Fox TV, where Chaiken has an overall deal. Knightley had previously been developing the novel as a feature film at the former Fox Searchlight.

The Other Typist, published in 2013, centers on Rose, a prim, unworldly typist for the New York Police Department in the Prohibition era. Rose is drawn into the shady world of her glamorous new co-worker, Odalie (Knightley), but when the ultimate crime is committed, it's uncertain which of the two women is more treacherous.

Hulu has found success and attracted considerable star power with literary adaptations, including the Emmy-winning The Handmaid's Tale, Normal People, Little Fires Everywhere and Catch-22, along with the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Chaiken has an established relationship with Hulu, having served as an executive producer of The Handmaid's Tale. She executive produces with Knightley, Rindell and Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment.

The project is Knightley's biggest TV commitment to date. The Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride & Prejudice star previously appeared in Syfy's miniseries Neverland in 2011 and PBS' two-part Doctor Zhivago adaptation in 2002. Her recent credits include Misbehaviour, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Colette. She is repped by United Agents, CAA, Narrative and Sloane Offer.