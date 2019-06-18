Keith Morrison Explores Controversial Texas Trial for Investigation Discovery (Exclusive)

A new Investigation Discovery special will examine a controversial case with Keith Morrison investigating.

A Fatal Confession: Keith Morrison Investigates follows the Dateline NBC correspondent's exploration of a 1993 double homicide in the city of El Paso, Texas.

Just days after the drive-by shooting, 16-year-old Daniel Villegas was arrested, and he later confessed to the double murder. However, Villegas soon recanted the confession to a social worker and it was discovered that he had an alibi. Regardless, two years later, Villegas was sentenced to life in prison.

What followed was a 23-year fight for justice, culminating in a final trial after Texas businessman John Mimbela sparked a renewed interest in the case.

Morrison has followed Villegas' story since 2011, saying that it "proves that a caring and determined outsider facing the longest of odds can ignite a community, work to restore a future once lost, and inspire love along the way."

He'll interview Villegas himself, along with Mimbela, family members and other key players.

"At ID we have not only the opportunity — but, also, the mission — to share stories that otherwise might not be seen on a national platform," said Henry Schleiff, group president of investigation discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. "Keith Morrison is an acclaimed investigative journalist who has told countless stories throughout his broadcast career and, accordingly, we are thrilled to have partnered with him in his efforts to bring the attention this case so justly deserves."

A Fatal Confession: Keith Morrison Investigates premieres July 7 at 10 p.m. on Investigation Discovery. It's produced for Investigation Discovery by Peacock Productions.