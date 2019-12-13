Keke Palmer, Joel Kim Booster to Host 'Singled Out' Reboot at Quibi

The revival of the 1990s MTV dating show will feature updates for daters in the age of apps and social media.

The reboot of Singled Out at Quibi has found its hosts.

Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster will host the update of the 1990s MTV dating series, in which a group of 50 single people competed to win the attention of one single. The new version, which will run for 20 episodes on the short-form streaming platform, will include nods to dating in the present — including that the main dater will be linked to their pool of singles (of all genders and races) via social media.

"I am thrilled to be hosting Singled Out," said Palmer (Hustlers, Star). “To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!"

Booster is coming off NBC's Sunnyside; the comedian's credits also include Shrill, BoJack Horseman and Search Party. He's also developing a romantic comedy for Quibi called Trip, based on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Singled Out ran from 1995-98 on MTV. Chris Hardwick hosted throughout its initial run, with Jenny McCarthy joining him from 1995-97 and Carmen Electra replacing McCarthy for the final year.

MTV Studios is producing the rebooted show along with a new version of Punk'd for Quibi, which is scheduled to launch in April. The mobile-centric streamer will present its shows — it has more than 50 original series in the works — in 8- to 10-minute chunks.