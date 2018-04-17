Kelly Clarkson to Host 2018 Billboard Music Awards

After 15-plus years on Billboard's charts, Kelly Clarkson will put her hitmaking skills to work as host of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, NBC announced Tuesday.

“To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Clarkson said in a press release announcing the gig. “I will be flying in like my girl Pink, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”

Currently in her first season as a coach on NBC's The Voice, Clarkson is the perfect pick to host the BBMAs' first year on NBC. Clarkson has notched 27 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart so far, including 11 top 10s, three of which reached No. 1 ("A Moment Like This," "My Life Would Suck Without You" and "Stronger [What Doesn't Kill You]"). She also has claimed 10 entries on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and among them are three No. 1s.

Clarkson's most recent release, 2017's Meaning of Life, bowed at No. 2 and launched a pair of top 20 hits on the Adult Pop Songs chart with "Love So Soft" and "I Don't Think About You." In November, the inaugural American Idol champ accepted the Powerhouse prize at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

“Kelly Clarkson has long been a Billboard chart phenomenon and has a first-hand understanding of what matters most in music today,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “Her enthusiasm for all genres of music and her innate sense of humor will make for a truly memorable night.”

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards were also announced Tuesday, and Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars lead the way with 15 BBMA nominations apiece. All three are up for top artist honors, also competing against Drake (nine noms total) and Taylor Swift (five noms) in that field. Nominees for the BBMAs are selected through a number of factors, including key interactions with music fans, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard and its data partners over a 12-month period.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. The three-hour event, produced by Dick Clark Productions, will commemorate 60 years of Billboard charts.

