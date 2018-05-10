Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson Returning to 'The Voice'

The 2017-18 season additions will both be on deck of the fall cycle, alongside Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

The Voice has firmed up its fall coach roster, with recent additions Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson returning for the NBC singing competition's 15th cycle.

Both singers, two of the more famous alums of American Idol, will take a seat in the swivel chairs with mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. (That means no immediate return for past coaches Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani or Christina Aguilera.)

“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches” said Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's alternative and reality group. “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet."