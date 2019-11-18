'Kelly Clarkson Show' Renewed for Season 2 in Syndication

The NBCUniversal-distributed talk show has performed solidly in the ratings over its first two months.

Kelly Clarkson is sticking around in daytime TV.

NBCUniversal Television Distribution has renewed The Kelly Clarkson Show for a second season in syndication. The early pickup for 2020-21 comes as the daytime talk show has performed solidly in ratings over its first two months.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way, and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible 'Kellyoke,' to stations for a second season," said Tracie Wilson, executive vp creative affairs at NBCUniversal Television Distribution. "It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy."

Clarkson's show has averaged 1.9 million daily viewers since its Sept. 9 premiere. That's the strongest start for a first-year syndicated talk show in seven years. The Kelly Clarkson Show ranks fourth among all syndicated talk shows behind only long-running veterans Dr. Phil, Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The grammy winner opens each show with a "Kellyoke" segment, covering a song the audience connects to. Her guests include a mix of celebrities and everyday people, often sharing the couch together.

The show is at the head of the biggest class of first-year syndicated strips in eight years. In the week ending Nov. 3 (the last frame for which ratings are available), The Kelly Clarkson Show outdrew its closest rookie competition — talker Tamron Hall and Jerry Springer's court show Judge Jerry — by about 600,000 viewers each. The show airs on more than 200 local stations covering virtually 100 percent of the country.

Steve Harvey and Tyra Banks Show veteran Duda is executive producer and showrunner of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock also executive produce.