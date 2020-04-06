'Kelly Clarkson Show' to Resume Production With Weekly At-Home Episodes

The host will also record new material to be included in shows taped before taping shut down in mid-March.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is joining several other daytime talkers in resuming production at least in some form.

Clarkson will begin producing an original episode each week from her home in Montana, along with recording new material to be incorporated into episodes taped prior to the show stopping production on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new episodes will feature the host interviewing celebrities and people doing good in their communities. She'll also record a "Good Neighbor" segment each day to spotlight everyday citizens who are helping others during the pandemic.

Additional new material, including "Kellyoke" songs — which the host has dubbed Bathroom Kellyoke at her home — glimpses at Clarkson's life on her Montana ranch and "What I'm Liking." Some of those will be included in episodes taped before production stopped.

The show is also planning an extension of its first season called The Kelly Clarkson Show: Summer Studio Sessions to air starting in June. Filmed at a Los Angeles recording studio, the episodes will include new Kellyoke performances, interviews and signature segments.

The Kelly Clarkson Show joins fellow daytime strips The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The View, Tamron Hall and The Talk in picking up production with their hosts and crews working remotely.