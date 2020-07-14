Kelly Marie Tran Joins Hulu Anthology 'Monsterland' (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling and Mike Colter also are attached to the project, which is based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.

Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran will be moving from a galaxy far, far away to a land of mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts.

Tran has joined Hulu's anthology drama series Monsterland, which is based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.

The series, produced by Annapurna Television, is set in a world that involves encounters with fantasy creatures like mermaids and fallen angels, and follows broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives. Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling and Mike Colter are also starring in the series, as previously reported.

Tran will star in an episode titled "Iron River, MI" in which she'll play Lauren, who returns to her small Michigan hometown to be married. She had managed to build a new life for herself after her best friend, Elena, went missing when they were 16.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Mary Laws and executive produced by Babak Anvari, Lucan Toh, Megan Ellison, and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as co-ep.

Tran had her breakout role when she joined the Star Wars franchise for 2017's The Last Jedi, playing rebel mechanic Rose Tico. She reprised the role in The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. She also starred on Facebook's drama series Sorry for Your Loss with Elizabeth Olsen for two seasons. She's repped by CAA and Stone, Genow.