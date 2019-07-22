Kenya Barris, Kid Cudi Set Animated Music Series at Netflix

Kenya Barris is building a varied slate at Netflix.

The Black-ish creator, less than a year into his big, new overall deal with the streamer, is teaming with Grammy winner Kid Cudi (aka Scott Mescudi) for an adult-focused animated music series. The project will be based on Cudi's forthcoming album, "Entergalatic," set to be released by Republic Records.

The innovative series will showcase music from Cudi's new album, which follows a young man on his journey to discover love. Barris and Cudi (How to Make It in America, Westworld) will write, star and exec produce the series.

The series, described as the first of its kind, hails from Barris' Khalabo Ink Society banner with the Black-ish creator on board to exec produce. Ian Edelman (The After Party) will re-team with Cudi on the show and will write and exec produce the offering.

The animated project becomes the third show that Barris has set up at Netflix in the past year since he negotiated an early exit from his ABC Studios overall deal and signed with the streamer. Barris, who continues to be an exec producer on ABC's Black-ish, upcoming prequel Mixed-ish and Freeform spinoff Grown-ish, will also star and exec produce live-action scripted comedy Black Excellence and set up a sketch comedy series, Astronomy Club, at the streamer. His other Freeform comedy, Unrelated, is being redeveloped after being picked up straight to series.

Barris is with Artists First and Morris Yorn. Cudi is repped by WME, the DLC Group and Carroll Guido & Groffman. Edelman is repped by Hansen Jacobson.