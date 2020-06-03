Kenya Barris-Produced 'Astronomy Club' Canceled at Netflix

The Kenya Barris-produced Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show is finished at Netflix.

The streamer has canceled the series after a single season, making it the latest one-and-done show at Netflix. The show, starring the members of improv troupe Astronomy Club — the first all-black house team at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York — featured sketches about pop culture and social issues.

The group announced the cancellation on Twitter Tuesday night: "Seems like a good time to mention Astronomy Club was sadly not renewed by Netflix," they wrote. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter the decision was shared with the team back in February, but the news didn't come out until the troupe's tweet.

Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix. Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future https://t.co/1yOtbBZQou — Astronomy Club (@ClubAstronomy) June 3, 2020

Barris' Khalabo Ink Society produced the show as part of his big overall deal at Netflix. It was the first series from the deal to premiere on the service; Barris also has comedy BlackAF, which debuted in April, and animated music series Entergalactic, which will be based on a forthcoming Kid Cudi album of the same name.

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show joins a growing list of Netflix shows canceled after a single season that includes Idris Elba's Turn Up Charlie, Tuca and Bertie (which has been revived at Adult Swim), V Wars, October Faction, Messiah, AJ and the Queen, Spinning Out, Soundtrack and Daybreak, among others.