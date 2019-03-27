Keri Russell Reveals 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Character Has "The Coolest Costume"

Stephen Colbert tried to guess a few spoilers for the upcoming, top-secret movie when the actress visited 'The Late Show' on Tuesday.

Keri Russell revealed a few hints about her top-secret role in Star Wars: Episode IX when she visited The Late Show on Tuesday.

Host Stephen Colbert asked the first-time Star Wars actress if the film had a title yet. "I don't even know," she said.

While Colbert was outspokenly impressed with Russell's involvement in the highly anticipated upcoming film, she revealed that it takes a lot to impress her 11-year-old. "I am not kidding. I cannot impress that kid to save my life," she said. "I tell him all the time how cool I am, and he doesn't believe me."

She shared that her son was the first person she told about being in the film after she spoke to director J.J. Abrams on the phone. "I got off the phone and I was like, 'Haha, wait. River'- my 11-year-old- 'You can't tell any of your friends, but I'm doing a really cool project. It's Star Wars'" she recalled telling her son.

Russell said that he simply responded, "That is cool."

While she kept quiet about the plot, she did disclose one detail about her character. "I do have the coolest costume. I will say that," she revealed.

After Colbert failed to get her to elaborate about her costume, he explained that he would read her some of his guesses about the upcoming film to see her reactions.

"Your character is Yoda's ex-wife Rachel," Colbert began as Russell tried to control her laughter. "You run a profitable business on Tatooine. You and Yoda met on OkCupid. He said he was 6'2"."

Russell kept calm as Colbert continued to read his guesses. "Your character is pretending to be a member of the First Order, but is actually a Russian spy with a lot of wigs," he continued. The guess made the Americans alum laugh and she responded, "Very close. Dangerously close."

"Your character isn't integral to the plot. You just keep walking into random scenes asking if you left your keys there," he said. She nodded and said, "That's it."

Colbert announced that his final guess was his "big" one, "which is based partly on the length and color" of her hair. "Your character is Chewbacca's step-sister, Chew-Becky," he said.

After Colbert shared his final guess, she revealed that her partner Matthew Rhys had told people that she portrays Chewbacca in the film.

Watch Russell's full appearance below.