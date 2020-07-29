Kerry Washington Renews Overall Deal at ABC Studios

The re-up comes on the heels of the 'Little Fires Everywhere' star and producer earning multiple Emmy nominations.

Kerry Washington is staying home at ABC Studios, renewing and expanding her overall deal at the Disney Television Studios unit.

The new pact between the studio and Washington's Simpson Street production company runs for three years. Simpson Street will develop TV projects for broadcast, cable and streaming — including a drama at Hulu based on Lillian Li's novel Number One Chinese Restaurant.

The deal renewal comes on the heels of Washington earning four Emmy nominations Tuesday — for her lead role in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere and as an executive producer of outstanding limited series nominee, Netflix's American Son (nominated for outstanding TV movie) and ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience (up for outstanding variety special).

"Since its inception, Simpson Street has focused on using art and entertainment to amplify the human experience and weave narratives that honor our unique differences while connecting us through our shared humanity," said Washington. "I'm so proud of the foundation we've laid, and I am excited to extend our partnership with Jonnie Davis and the extraordinary team at ABC Studios who have shared in our vision from the very beginning."

Simpson Street, headed by Washington and executive vp development and production Pilar Savone, launched in 2016. It has produced HBO's movie Confirmation, the Broadway and filmed versions of American Son, the Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials on ABC, Little Fires Everywhere and feature documentary The Fight, which premiered at Sundance in January and was picked up for distribution by Magnolia Pictures.

The company is also developing action film Shadow Force, with Washington and Sterling K. Brown attached to star; Goldie Vance, based on the graphic novel and adapted by Rashida Jones; City of Saints and Thieves with Will Packer Productions; and 24-7 with Eva Longoria's UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Universal.

"Kerry has so much in common with her iconic character, Olivia Pope — she’s brilliant, talented and makes everything better," said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. "From Scandal to Little Fires Everywhere, we're consistently impressed by her incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera. She's built a powerhouse team at Simpson Street, headed by the remarkable Pilar Savone. We're proud and grateful they have made ABC Studios their creative home."

The Hulu project, Number One Chinese Restaurant, is an ensemble drama about a Chinese family's obsession over legacy, power and money. Writer-director Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon, 13 Reasons Why) and author Li are attached to the drama, which also follows the waiters and kitchen staff at a beloved go-to restaurant who have been fighting, loving and aging within its walls for decades. When disaster strikes, this working family’s controlled chaos is set loose, forcing each character to confront the conflicts that fast-paced restaurant life has kept at bay.