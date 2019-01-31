Kether Donohue Joins ABC Comedy 'Happy Accident'

The 'You're the Worst' breakout will play a single mother in the pilot starring Matt Walsh and Vanessa Williams.

As FXX critical darling You're the Worst wraps up its final season, breakout Kether Donohue has lined up her next act.

The actress has been tapped to co-star in ABC comedy pilot Happy Accident.

The single-camera comedy revolves around two Pittsburgh families — a father (Veep's Matt Walsh) with three adult daughters (JoAnna Garcia Swisher will play the eldest) and a hotel lounge singer (Vanessa Williams) with her med student son — who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.



Donohue will play Danielle Bennett, Bud's (Walsh) middle child. The character is a single mother who is described as emotionally sloppy, neurotic, dedicated to her neofeminist politics to the point of self-defeating exhaustion.

Donohue has been a regular on all five seasons of You're the Worst, earning a Critics' Choice Award for her role as hot mess Lindsay Jillian. She also had a key role as Jan in Fox's Emmy-winning Grease Live and recurred on L.A. to Vegas. She is repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Jackoway Tyerman.

Happy Accident hails from Modern Family writers Jon Pollack and Abraham Higginbotham, who will executive produce alongside pilot director Kat Coiro. The potential series is a co-production (for now, until the studios merge) between 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

