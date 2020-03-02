Kether Donohue, Sara Rue Join Chuck Lorre Comedy 'B Positive' at CBS

Chuck Lorre's CBS comedy pilot B Positive has added You're the Worst breakout Kether Donohue and frequent Lorre collaborator Sara Rue to its cast opposite star Annaleigh Ashford.

B Positive centers on Drew (still to be cast), a newly divorced dad who's faced with finding a kidney donor. He's at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers to be the donor. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Donohue will play Leanne, a party girl who can still keep up with twentysomethings but now pays for it the next day. She doesn't sweat small stuff, lives for the moment and really just looks to have a good time. Leanne works several jobs, as assistant manager of a clothing store, jewelry designer and bartender.

Rue will play Julia, Drew's ex and an ambitious social climber who works as a real estate agent and believes she deserves to live in the fabulous homes she tries to sell. She tried to tolerate Drew's "idiosyncrasies" but eventually acted out in the form of an affair.

Donohue is following up her five-season run on FXX's You're the Worst with a lead role in the Quibi series Royalties opposite Darren Criss. She also was part of the ensemble of Fox's Emmy-winning Grease Live. Donohue is repped by ICM Partners, Authentic and Jackoway Austen.

B Positive will be Rue's fourth show with Lorre; she's also recurred on Mom, The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men. The actress currently has roles on two ABC series, American Housewife and The Rookie. Rue is repped by APA, Artists First and Sloane Offer.