Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg Join ABC's 'All in the Family' Live

ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience is bringing back four key players for its second take on All in the Family and has recruited Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado to the franchise.

Set to air Dec. 18 on the Disney-owned broadcaster, Bacon, Eisenberg and Machado will join returning All in the Family live stars Woody Harrelson (Archie), Marisa Tomei (Edith), Ellie Kemper (Gloria) and Ike Barinholtz (Meathead). That the four stars would return was expected but not guaranteed given that ABC had to work out new deals with the quartet for the second installment in the Jimmy Kimmel- and Norman Lear-produced special.

This month's double bill will see an episode of All in the Family paired with Good Times. The spring special earlier this year saw The Jeffersons packaged with All in the Family. Details on which episodes of the Lear-produced classics are being kept under wraps, as are details on whom Bacon, Eisenberg and Machado will be playing.

Machado was poised to take on the role of Florence Johnson in The Jeffersons portion. Instead, original star Marla Gibbs made a surprise appearance and reprised her former role. The cast of the Good Times portion of the special will be announced at a later date.

All of the exec producers from the May special — Kimmel and Lear (who both host) as well as Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows will all return. Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher will direct the live show.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times will air at 8 p.m. on Dec. 18 on ABC.