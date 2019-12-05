Kevin Costner to Write and Produce ABC Procedural

Former 'The Flash' showrunner Aaron Helbing will oversee the drama, which is a co-production between A+E Studios and 20th TV.

Kevin Costner is looking to broadcast for his next TV gig.

The Yellowstone star and exec producer has set up drama ISB at ABC, which picked up the procedural with a put-pilot commitment with a financial penalty attached.

ISB follows the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch who are tasked with solving the most complex and heinous crimes committed within the diverse and majestic National Parks of the ISB’s Pacific West region.

Former The Flash showrunner Aaron Helbing and Costner will co-write the script. Both will exec produce, while Helbing — whose credits also include Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Smallville — will also serve as showrunner.

The potential series is a co-production between A+E Studios and Disney's 20th TV.

"This project came from a long-running friendship with Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios," Costner said. "We had previously developed a project together and when she asked me to work with her on this, her passion for the project made it an easy decision for me and Territory. I am excited to be working with ABC because of their history of breaking new ground and for their strong support of our creative vision."

Costner will exec produce alongside his Territory Pictures partners Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband and Jon Baird.

There is currently no deal in place for Costner to star in the drama, which remains in development. Costner currently stars on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, which is the ViacomCBS-owned cable network's highest-rated scripted original and the backbone of its scripted strategy.