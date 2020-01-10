Kevin Hart Comedy 'Night School' Based on Movie Snags NBC Pilot Order

The comedian will be one of the executive producers on the project.

Kevin Hart is going back to Night School.

The comedian is executive producing an NBC comedy based on the 2018 movie he co-wrote, produced and starred in opposite Tiffany Haddish. The network has given a pilot order to the project, which hails from Universal TV.

Similar to the film, the potential series will follow a mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and out of the classroom.

Chris Moynihan (NBC's Marlon) is writing the multi-camera comedy and will executive produce with Hart, Will Packer and Malcolm D. Lee. Packer produced and Lee directed the film.

Universal TV is producing the pilot along with Hart's Hartbeat Productions, Will Packer Productions and Moynihan's Bicycle Path Productions. Bryan Smiley and Tiffany Brown will oversee for Hartbeat.

Universal Pictures' Night School opened in September 2018 and made better than $27 million on its opening weekend, on the way to a $103 million worldwide gross against a $29 million budget.

Hart's recent credits as a producer include Netflix docuseries Don't F**k This Up, FXX's upcoming comedy Dave and CBS' game show TKO: Total Knock Out (which he also hosted). Packer also has a long-standing relationship with Universal, which in addition to Night School released Girls Trip and Little.

Lee is repped by Paradigm and Del Shaw.

