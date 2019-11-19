Kevin Hart Docuseries a Go at Netflix

'Don't F--- This Up' follows the comedian through his Oscars controversy and includes interviews with family and friends.

Netflix and Kevin Hart are cementing their relationship with a docuseries that follows the comedian over the past year of his life.

The series, unsubtly titled Don't Fuck This Up, is set to premiere Dec. 27 on the streaming platform (two weeks after Hart's latest movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, debuts). Over six episodes, the show will follow Hart through his day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from his Oscars controversy — he was named as host of the 2019 awards, then stepped down two days later after old tweets of his with anti-gay slurs surfaced — his marriage and his career.

Don't Fuck This Up, which the comic's HartBeat Productions is producing, will also include interviews with Hart's friend and family, archival footage from Hart's childhood and early stand-up gigs and personal anecdotes.

Hart, who suffered major back injuries after a car accident earlier this year, announced the series on Instagram on Tuesday morning, saying the behind-the-scenes look into his life over the last year and a half will cover "a hell of a rollercoaster; peaks, hills, valleys, ups, downs. It's as real, as raw, as transparent as you could be."

Hart has done one original special for Netflix: Irresponsible, released earlier this year. Three prior specials that were initially released theatrically (2016's What Now?, 2013's Let Me Explain and 2011's Laugh at My Pain) are also available on the streamer, and Hart has said he'll release future specials on Netflix as well.

Along with HartBeat Productions, Lionsgate, Makemake, 3 Arts Entertainment and Magical Elves are producing Don't Fuck This Up.