Kevin Hart Reflects on Oscars Controversy in 'Don't F--- This Up' Trailer

The six-part docuseries offers an inside look into the comedian's life as he deals with his growing career and issues in his marriage.

Kevin Hart reflects on his past mistakes in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries Don't Fuck This Up.

The six-part docuseries offers unprecedented access to Hart's life over the past year. Tapping into the trials and tribulations of his roles as a father, partner, role model and businessman, the comedian reflects on the events that have shaped his life and made him into the person he is today. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Hart's day-to-day life as he deals with the controversy surrounding his short-lived Oscar hosting gig, his marriage and his growing career. The series includes interviews with the comedian's friends and family, rare archival footage from his childhood and his early stand-up days and personal anecdotes.

The trailer opens with Hart telling the camera that it was just announced that he would host the Oscars.

One of Hart's colleagues then reflects on the controversy that quickly followed as old, anti-gay tweets were resurfaced. "The public perception is, 'He didn't want to apologize; therefore, he is homophobic,'" explains Hart's colleague.

Hart is later asked in a private interview if he regrets handling the controversy the way that he did. "Let's just stop it right here because before people judge and go, 'Kevin Hart's a dickhead. He's an asshole,' I want you to understand that there's a lot that you don't know," he says.

Clips of Hart performing onstage, shots of his hometown and red carpet footage follow. "When you come where I've come from, you get written off to a certain degree," he says. "You're not supposed to make it."

Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, later reflects on his cheating scandal, which happened when she was pregnant. "You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, 'How the fuck did you let that happen?'" she says through tears.

More clips follow of Hart's lifestyle, which includes a private plane ride with friends that escalates into a physical fight. "When you're truly fucked up, some anger that you're holding onto, you're gonna let it out," says Hart. "These are the moments where you realize that you're nowhere near where you need to be."

Hart then reflects on the "long road" to becoming successful, as contrasting clips show his childhood with his current career. "You can think you got it all together. Something stupid can happen that can take it all away like that," he says.

Kevin Hart: Don't Fuck This Up will be available to stream on Dec. 27. Watch the full trailer below.