Kevin Hart to Host CBS Reality Competition Show 'TKO'

The obstacle course series is produced by Mark Burnett.

Kevin Hart is headed to CBS.

The comedian and actor will host the network's obstacle course competition series TKO: Total Knock Out.

The 10-episode series is described as an obstacle course series where one player is pitted against competitors trying to thwart their attempts, with the network dubbing it "physical and funny."

"This show is perfectly aligned with my global brand," Hart said of his first-time hosting assignment. "The minute Mark Burnett pitched me, I got it and we decided to work together. This show has the potential to make me look tall."

Hart had a big 2017, with the release of his memoir, I Can't Make This Up, and his starring role in the Jumanji reboot. His credits include The Secret Life of Pets, Central Intelligence, the Ride Along franchise and stand-up comedy series Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City. He also exec produces BET's Real Husbands of Hollywood.

TKO: Total Knock Out hails from MGM Television and Hart's HartBeat Productions banner with Hart on board to also exec produce alongside Burnett and Barry Poznik.

TKO will premiere in the summer. A specific date has yet to be determined.

Hart is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Schreck Rose.