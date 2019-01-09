Kevin Hart Says He Would've Brought "Heat" to Oscars, Has No Regrets Over Stepping Down

"I was going to be good. I had some stuff. I had some heat. I had some real good jokes," the comedian said during 'The Late Show' on Wednesday, also teasing what jokes he would've said had he carried on with hosting the ceremony.

Kevin Hart appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night and reiterated that though he has decided to not host the Oscars, he wouldn't change how he's handled the situation.

Referencing his appearance on Good Morning America in which the comedian said he's "done" talking about the Oscars, Colbert explained that though Hart gives "polite variations on the answer" he has one question regarding the controversy.

"Is there anything about the way you handled this that you would change if you had a time machine?" Colbert asked Hart, to which the comedian said no.

"I'm just over it," he continued to argue. "It's an onion. So no matter how many many times you keep peeling it, it's just endless. There's no end to it."

He further added, "I apologized. I apologized again. I apologized after that apology ... Every headline is, 'He apologized.' I'm done. I did it. I'm over it."

After Colbert explained that he too has said things in the past, Hart said there was a "difference."

"Here's the difference: You can continue to live to please others or you could have a position that you know that you did what you can to please. If it's still not received, you have to make a decision that you're done trying to please," Hart explained. "My job is putting myself out there 24/7. There is no version of me that's fake."

"You're supposed to understand that I'm so true to me that there is no BS. I'm not compromising myself. At some point, you just have to be OK with you. I'm OK with the decisions I've made in my life and this is my decision. I'm over it."

Despite deciding not to host, Hart said that his jokes would've been "fire" if he were to have hosted the ceremony.

"I was going to be good. I had some stuff. I had some heat. I had some real good jokes," the comedian told Colbert, as he further teased jokes he would've made had he hosted.

"The reason I was going to host the Oscars was to take the tension out of the room ... everybody is uptight. No one can breathe or move," he said.

"I was going to say, 'relax,' because one thing you don't want to become is a meme. A meme will end your career." Hart then explained that he was planning on showing comical memes from the Academy's past including Nicole Kidman's hand clap, Meryl Streep shouting at the stage and Denzel Washington wearing a ball cap.

"I had so much stuff! it was going to be fire!"

Colbert then pressed if Hart knew who would be hosting instead, but the comedian quipped that he isn't sure because doesn't think he's "on the email list."

As to who he thinks should host the Oscars instead? Hart said, "whoever's wanting or willing of the job." He then told Colbert that he would make a "great host."

"I got too much to apologize for. You've got nothing on me," Colbert teased.