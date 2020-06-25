Kevin Jordan Signs First-Look TV Deal With MACRO

Former VH1 creative director Kevin Jordan is making the transition to producing, signing a first-look deal with MACRO Television Studios.

The ad industry veteran is developing two projects with the indie studio, a period drama called Cordoba and supernatural drama Thirst.

"Right now we're in a creative renaissance of storytelling in television and film, at a point in history where audiences are demanding to see the many Black and Brown stories that have not been told before," said Jordan. "This is a huge opportunity not just for me, but for the entertainment industry at large, and I’m looking forward to working with the brilliant minds at MACRO to bring these narratives to life."

Added MACRO TV Studios president Marta Fernandez, "One of the most important aspects of what we do at MACRO is to identify and uplift Black voices in front of and behind the camera. Kevin is an exciting new producer with fresh ideas and a point of view not always put forward in television. We are excited by the projects Kevin brings to table and look forward to working with him on Thirst, Cordoba and many more to come."

Thirst centers on a rapper from Atlanta who thinks he's found a way to stardom when he's asked to join The Lost Boys, one of hip hop's biggest acts. He soon discovers that the The Lost Boys are hiding a dark secret — they're a family of vampires who have been around for centuries. Jordan will executive produce with showrunners Leah Benavides and Carlito Rodriguez (both veterans of Empire), Ben Watkins, Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble.

Cordoba is an action-adventure show about a group of Moors (Arab and Berber warriors who once ruled North Africa) who conquered southern Spain and defeated the Spanish King Roderic. Creators Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith exec produce with Jordan.

Jordan is a former creative director at VH1. He sued the cabler's parent company Viacom in 2019, claiming he was fired in retaliation for complaining about discrimination. The suit was settled in April. Prior to VH1, he served as creative director for Dos Equis' "Most Interesting Man in the World" campaign. He is repped by CAA.