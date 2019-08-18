Kevin Smith Sets He-Man Anime Series at Netflix

He will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show, which will focus on the unresolved storylines of the classic '80s era.

Kevin Smith is bringing He-Man to Netflix.

The filmmaker on Sunday surprised fans at Power-Con in Anaheim with the news that he has teamed up with the streaming service, along with Mattel, on a new anime series that's described as "a wholly original story set in the epic world of Mattel’s over 35-year-old global He-Man toy franchise."

Smith will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will focus on the unresolved storylines of the classic '80s era, picking up many of the characters' journeys where they left off decades ago.

"I'm Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe," Smith said in a statement. "In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! ... This is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!"

The limited series is being produced by Mattel Television, with Rob David, vp at Mattel TV and author of He-Man: The Eternity War, serving as an executive producer on the series. Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas) are the writers, with animation being done by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania).

The series joins other anime content on Netflix’s slate around the world that includes Castlevania, Devilman Crybaby, Aggretsuko and Ultraman.