Kevin Smith Sets Stand-Up Special at Showtime

Kevin Smith is headed to Showtime.

The actor, comedian and producer has set a stand-up comedy special at the premium cable network. The special, Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly, was taped Feb. 25 — the night before Smith suffered a near-fatal heart attack.

The comedy special was taped hours before Smith's heart attack and was to have been the first of two planned stand-up shows. The special will air Friday, May 11 at 9 p.m.

The special will feature Smith riffing on marriage, fatherhood, friends and his work (or lack thereof), Showtime says. Unaware of his condition at the time of the set, Smith would learn he had 100 percent blockage of the artery known as the "widow-maker."

"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack," Smith wrote Feb. 26. "The doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 percent blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the widow-maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show two to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!"

In the weeks that followed, Smith, 47, has chronicled his doctor's orders to lose weight.

"I'm officially down 20 pounds as of this morning! Twenty pounds in 13 days and my blood pressure is amazing," he wrote March 22, adding that the secret to his success was reading Presto, the 2016 book written by magician-turned-weight-loss-advocate Penn Jillette.