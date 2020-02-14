Kevin Smith's 'Masters of the Universe' Netflix Series Lands All-Star Voice Cast

Kevin Smith's animated Masters of the Universe series at Netflix has lined up a powerhouse voice cast.

Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar headline the ensemble for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an anime-style series on which Smith serves as showrunner. The series will focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters in the He-Man universe, picking up where they left off decades ago.

Mattel Television is producing the series. Smith executive produces with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Batman Beyond) and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe). Susan Corbin produces. Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania) is the animation studio.

"I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with," said Smith. "The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honoring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent. Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger. With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera."

Hamill will play the villainous Skeletor in the series. Game of Thrones star Headey plays Skeletor's right-hand woman, Evil-Lyn. Wood (Supergirl, ABC's Thirtysomething sequel) is Prince Adam/He-Man, and Gellar and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) play He-Man's cohorts Teela and Man-at-Arms, respectively.

The cast also includes Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Alan Oppenheimer, Susan Eisenberg, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kevin Conroy and Harley Quinn Smith. Oppenheimer, who plays Moss Man in the new show, was the voice of Skeletor in the 1983 He-Man series.

Netflix hasn't set a premiere date for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The streamer is also planning a CG-animated He-Man series and has aired She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, based on the 1985 He-Man spinoff, since 2018.