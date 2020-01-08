'Kidding' Producers Sign First-Look Deal at Showtime

The premium cable outlet will get the first shot at projects developed by series creator Dave Holstein and executive producer Roberto Benabib.

Two key members of the creative team for Showtime's Kidding have signed a first-look deal with the premium cable outlet.

Creator and showrunner Dave Holstein and executive producer Roberto Benabib have formed a new company, R&D Analytics, that will focus on finding and developing voice-driven TV projects. Under the deal, Showtime will have the first shot at projects they create and develop across all platforms.

'Dave and Roberto have boundless imaginations, and the marvelous ability to translate those visions into entertaining series that stir up deep feelings for TV viewers," said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde. "They never fail to surprise, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have first dibs on the next wonderful worlds and characters that they create."

Showtime's deal with Holstein and Benabib comes a month ahead of Kidding's season two premiere, set for Feb. 9. The first season of the show, starring Jim Carrey as a beloved children's TV host whose personal life is falling apart. Season one earned Golden Globe nominations for best comedy series and for Carrey's lead performance.

Holstein and Benabib have history with Showtime, both having worked on Weeds. Holstein also counts the cabler's I'm Dying Up Here among his credits and worked on The Brink, which Benabib co-created for HBO.

Benabib, meanwhile, created and is showrunner of Paramount Network's military-medics dramedy 68 Whiskey, which premieres Jan. 15.

Holstein and Benabib join Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood writers Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue in securing deals at the ViacomCBS-owned network.