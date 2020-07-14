'Kidding,' Starring Jim Carrey, Canceled at Showtime

Kidding's time has come.

Showtime has opted to cancel its Jim Carrey comedy after a two-season run. The second season wrapped its run in March with 54,000 same-day viewers. The episode left the door open for a potential third season but wrapped up its central storyline at the same time.

"After two seasons, Kidding has concluded its run on Showtime. We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work," Showtime said in a statement.

The half-hour dark comedy served as Carrey's return to TV after a nearly three-decade absence. The series reunited Carrey with his Oscar-winning Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer-director Gondry, who helmed the series, as well as with I'm Dying Up Here co-executive producer Holstein, who created the new series. The show was produced in-house at Showtime.

Carrey starred as Jeff (aka Mr. Pickles), an icon of children's TV, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America's impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him — who also anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when his family (his wife, two sons, sister and father) begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.