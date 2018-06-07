'Kidding': Watch the Trailer for Showtime's Jim Carrey Comedy

Showtime on Thursday offered a first glimpse at Jim Carrey's return to scripted television.

The premium cable network released the first-look trailer of Kidding, its 10-episode, straight-to-series comedy starring the I'm Dying Up Here executive producer.

Carrey will star in Kidding as Jeff (aka Mr. Pickles), an icon of children's TV, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America's impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him — and who also anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when his family life begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

The role is Carrey's first series-regular part in more than two decades. The half-hour comedy will reunite Carrey with his Oscar-winning Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer-director, Michel Gondry, who will helm the series, as well as with I'm Dying Up Here co-executive producer Dave Holstein, who created the new series. The show is being produced in-house at Showtime.

Catherine Keener, Justin Kirk (Weeds), Judy Greer and Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon) co-star.

Kidding will debut Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., following the season nine premiere of Shameless on Showtime.