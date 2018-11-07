'Kids Are Alright,' 'Splitting Up Together' Snag Full Seasons at ABC

The comedies join fellow Tuesday shows 'The Conners' and 'The Rookie' in having their orders extended.

ABC comedies The Kids Are Alright and Splitting Up Together will be sticking around longer this season.

The two shows got full-season pickups from the network on Wednesday. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Kids Are Alright will get nine extra episodes for a traditional full season of 22, and Splitting Up Together will get five more for an 18-episode second season.

They join fellow Tuesday series The Rookie — which was extended to 20 episodes — and The Conners, which got an order for one additional episode, in earning longer terms. The veteran Black-ish was already on the books for a full season.

ABC has also ordered more episodes of the comedy Single Parents and the drama A Million Little Things, meaning all of its first-year scripted shows will go beyond their initial orders.

Kids Are Alright has performed solidly over its first three episodes. The ABC Studios show from creator Tim Doyle is the No. 2-rated new comedy of the fall behind lead-in The Conners, averaging a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 (tied with Fox's The Cool Kids and CBS' The Neighborhood) after three days of delayed viewing. It draws 6.7 million viewers after three days.

Season two of Splitting Up Together is averaging a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.3 million viewers after three days. The show comes from creator Emily Kapnek (Suburgatory) and Warner Bros. TV. It debuted late in the 2017-18 season and received an initial 13-episode order for 2018-19.

Both series have given ABC year-to-year improvements in their time periods.