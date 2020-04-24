Kids' Choice Awards Go Remote on Nickelodeon

Victoria Justice will host the annual ceremony, with a host of celebs appearing from their homes — and Nick also promises slime.

Nickelodeon is going ahead with the Kids' Choice Awards, making it the first remotely produced awards show to take place amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The annual awards have a slightly amended title this year: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together. They're set to air May 2, six weeks after their initially scheduled date of March 22. Victoria Justice will host,and during the show Nickelodeon will present a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry in support of people affected by the pandemic. And yes, Nick is promising there will be slime.

The ViacomCBS cable network will become the first to produce an awards show since the pandemic shut down hundreds of film and TV productions in mid-March. While late-night shows have returned to work and news programs have continued throughout, shows involving numerous video feeds and people conferencing in from multiple locations have been slower to make their way onto TV.

The multi-network One World: Together at Home special on April 18 and Thursday's NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network both went off fairly smoothly, however, providing a glimpse into what the Kids' Choice Awards might look like. (ABC is also going ahead with its final rounds of American Idol, with contestants, judges and host Ryan Seacrest all working remotely.)

Among those scheduled to appear on the Kid's Choice Awards are Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, David Dobrik, SpongeBob SquarePants stars Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke and YouTuber SSSniperWolf. The awards will also feature appearances by cast members from Avengers: Endgame, JoJo Siwa discovering slime placed throughout her house and a performance by Asher Angel.

LeBron James will receive the Generation Change Award for his commitment to education via the I Promise school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Nickelodeon Productions is producing the show, with Jay Schmalholz serving as executive producer. Rob Bagshaw, executive vp unscripted content at Nick, is overseeing.