'Kids in the Hall' Revived at Amazon

The five members of the comedy troupe will produce new episodes for the tech giant's Prime Video streaming service.

Thirty Helens — and one streaming platform — agree: The Kids in the Hall are reuniting for a new season of their TV show.

Amazon has greenlit eight episodes of the Canadian sketch-comedy series. The five members of the comedy troupe — Dave Foley, Bruce McCullouch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson — will join with executive producer Lorne Michaels for a continuation of the show, which originally ran from 1988-95 in Canada and the United States.

The new Kids in the Hall will be the first Canadian original series for Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform. A premiere date hasn't been set. Past episodes of the series are available for purchase on Amazon but aren't currently included in the Prime Video package.

"Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality,” said Michaels. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original Kids for the new series."

Amazon has filmed a number of shows in Canada, but The Kids in the Hall will be the first series for the streamer to originate from the country.

"We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon original series,” said James Farrell, vp international originals for Amazon Studios. "The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world."

Foley, McCullouch, McDonald, McKinney and Thompson have toured together several times since the original show ended. They also wrote and starred in the 1996 movie Brain Candy and 2010 miniseries Death Comes to Town, which aired on Canada's CBC and IFC in the United States. Both of those featured some Kids characters but told single narrative stories.

The Kids in the Hall joins a list of upcoming Amazon originals that includes a big-budget Lord of the Rings series, the Josh Brolin-led drama Outer Range, Sharon Horgan-produced comedy Frank of Ireland, a series adaptation of A League of Their Own, the rock drama Daisy Jones and the Six and a Jack Reacher series based on Lee Child's novels, among others.