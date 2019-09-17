Kiefer Sutherland to Star in 'The Fugitive' Update at Quibi

Boyd Holbrook will play the title role in the series, with Sutherland playing the detective trying to track him down.

Kiefer Sutherland is going back on the hunt.

The 24 and Designated Survivor star will topline an updated take on The Fugitive for shortform streaming platform Quibi. Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) will also star in the series, playing the wrongfully accused man Sutherland's detective is trying to track down.

Emmy winner Stephen Hopkins (The Life and Death of Peter Sellers) will direct the series in a reunion with Sutherland. Hopkins directed 12 episodes of 24's first season in 2001-02, including the series pilot and the season one finale.

Written and executive produced by Nick Santora (Prison Break, Scorpion), The Fugitive centers on Mike Ferro (Holbrook), a passenger on an L.A. subway train that is bombed. He just wants to make sure his wife and 10-year-old daughter are safe, but faulty evidence on the ground and "tweet now, confirm later" journalism make it look for all the world like Mike was responsible for the bombing.

Wrongfully — and very publicly — accused, Mike must prove his innocence by finding the real perpetrator before legendary Detective Clay Bryce (Sutherland), who's heading the investigation, can apprehend him. With the city in a panic and misinformation spreading via social media, Mike's life and family hang in the balance as he goes on the run.

The series comes from Warner Bros. TV and is produced by Thunder Road Films with 3 Arts Entertainment. Santora and Hopkins executive produce with Basil Iwanyk, Tom Lassally and Albert Torres. The Fugitive is scheduled to begin production in October in Los Angeles.

For Sutherland, the show marks a quick return to series work after Netflix canceled Designated Survivor in July after its third season (the first two of which aired on ABC). Holbrook is also attached to FX anthology pilot Platform, from B.J. Novak.

Sutherland is repped by CAA and Management 360. Holbrook and Hopkins are both repped by CAA.

The Fugitive is among more than two dozen scripted projects set up at Quibi, which is set to launch in spring 2020 and offer series in eight- to 10-minute "chapters" designed for viewing on mobile devices. The Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded service will also feature unscripted series and daily news programs and will charge users $5 a month for a version with ads or $8 monthly for an ad-free version.